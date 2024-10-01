Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth

Cardi B has given a new update on her butt injection removal process.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared that she had removed her butt injections earlier this year.
During a recent Instagram Live, Cardi, 31, said, “In January, right after I shot 'Like What,' I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed.”
She further added, “I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things [with] my fibrosis.”
In December 2022, the I Like It singer announced that she had "95%" of her biopolymers removed. Cardi previously told GQ she got biopolymers for $800 in a basement in 2014.
The Thru Your Phone crooner also shared how she found out about her pregnancy.
Cardi claimed she "automatically" knew she was pregnant again as she "woke up one morning and my mouth tasted like copper."
The renowned rapper also shares Kulture Kiari, 6, son Wave Set, 3, with estranged husband Offset.
She has been pretty vocal about her postpartum journey on social media.