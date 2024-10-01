Royal

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex attended WellChild Awards in the UK on September 30, 2024

  • October 01, 2024


Prince Harry paid homage to parents, carers, health professionals and siblings in emotional speech at WellChild Awards in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex attended the studded event in honour of seriously ill children, without Meghan Markle on Sunday, September, 30, 2024, where he spoke about how parenting is an emotional rollercoaster.

"The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me. The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit," the Duke of Sussex said while addressing to the audience.

He went on to thank "the superhero parents, carers, siblings and professionals" for working "tirelessly and selflessly to ensure these young people have the best lives possible," and offered the relatable comment.

"As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting!" Prince Harry said. 

Harry further added, "But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe."

It is pertinent to know, Prince Harry has been the organization's patron for 16 years.

He has attended the WellChild Awards 12 times previously to celebrate the inspirational young people and their carers.

