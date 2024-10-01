Entertainment

Selena Gomez reacts to ‘killer moves’ at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco shared his reaction on video from Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour

  • October 01, 2024


Selena Gomez has “lived her life” at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour’s NYC concert!

During her appearance at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming Spanish movie Emilia Pérez on Monday, September 30, the Only Murders in the Building actress opened up about her grooving video which she filmed at Short n’ Sweet Tour and also revealed her views on the Espresso singer.

With Sabrina Carpenter’s song Juno playing in the background, the video that featured those killer moves got Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco’s sizzling comment.

While speaking of the clip, the Midnight Vibes artist said, “Oh, I had so much fun, I lived my life properly,” when the interviewer asked her, “Y’all were having a good time last night,” pointing towards the concert.

Gomez also heaped praises on the Please Please Please singer and said, “I am a huge Sabrina Carpenter fan!”

Reacting to his girlfriend’s flirty dance steps, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco dropped a sizzling comment on her post saying, “Can’t keep my hands to myself.”

While speaking of her upcoming movie Emilia Pérez, the actress said, “I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie. I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it, and I couldn’t be more grateful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning.”

Selena Gomez’s movies, Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez, have been receiving wide acclaims from the critics and fans.

