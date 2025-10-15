Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set  

Tessa Thompson has candidly exposed her co-star Chris Hemsworth's goofy side on the set of their upcoming film, Hedda.
While promoting her drama-romance film at the BFI London Film Festival, the popular American actress recently opened up about her work experience with the Thor actor.
Thompson shared that Hemsworth's presence on the film’s set brought an uninhibited and childlike energy, which developed an instant connection between them.
"You just have to play like a kid. He will just do anything, you know, to get the laugh and to discover, so it’s a pleasure to work with him," The Marvels actress noted.
Furthermore, the 42-year-old actress said, "He should be stopped," implying that his childlike love for cinema has no limitations.
"The mechanism of making those films requires a place of pure imagination, you know, where you just have to play like a kid," Thompson remarked.
To note, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have previously shared the screen for multiple movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
In addition to these movies, the pair will be seen in their upcoming movie, Hedda, which is slated to be released in theatres on October 22.