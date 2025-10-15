Entertainment

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's upcoming movie, 'Hedda,' will premiere in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworths playful side on Hedda set
Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set  

Tessa Thompson has candidly exposed her co-star Chris Hemsworth's goofy side on the set of their upcoming film, Hedda.

While promoting her drama-romance film at the BFI London Film Festival, the popular American actress recently opened up about her work experience with the Thor actor.

Thompson shared that Hemsworth's presence on the film’s set brought an uninhibited and childlike energy, which developed an instant connection between them.

"You just have to play like a kid. He will just do anything, you know, to get the laugh and to discover, so it’s a pleasure to work with him," The Marvels actress noted.

Furthermore, the 42-year-old actress said, "He should be stopped," implying that his childlike love for cinema has no limitations.

"The mechanism of making those films requires a place of pure imagination, you know, where you just have to play like a kid," Thompson remarked.

To note, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have previously shared the screen for multiple movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In addition to these movies, the pair will be seen in their upcoming movie, Hedda, which is slated to be released in theatres on October 22. 

You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'
Kim Kardashian clears air on controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’
Kim Kardashian confirms she wasn't 'emotionally or financially safe' with Kanye West during horrifying marriage

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal
Taylor Swift sends Teyana Taylor a sprise gift box with peronal letter after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims
The 'Toxic' hitmaker and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, parted ways in 2007

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart
Grammy-winning musician D’Angelo passed away at age 51, seven months after his wife Angie Stone’s tragic death

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their engagement in 2016

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer
Michael Chernus starrer ‘Devil in Disguise’ Season 1 is set to premiere tomorrow, October 16

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo
The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion
Taylor Swift reportedly reunited with Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni messy legal drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship turned sour after she was dragged into the actress’s legal battle

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a 'supersized attraction' amid romance buzz