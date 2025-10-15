Victoria Beckham addresses feud rumors with eldest son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz 

Victoria Beckham has finally broken her silence over the ongoing family rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicole Peltz.
On Wednesday, October 15, the British Fashion Designer revealed her difficulties of raising children as a celebrity in her latest interview on Today with Jenna & Friends.
During the show, the host, Zanna Roberts Rassi, asked Victoria about the harsh media scrutiny targeting her four kids, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Seven Beckham, 14.
To which the mother-of-four stated, "Oh my gosh, it’s so horrible, for me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important."
She further shut down the feud rumors between Brooklyn Beckham and his life partner, saying, "I’m so proud of all of the kids. They are kind. They work hard."
"There have been so many stories about me, so many other people telling my stories over the years," the 51-year-old former Spice Girl singer set the record straight on the family feud.
These remarks Victoria Beckham made after a report suggested that his eldest son, Brooklyn, has been estranged from his parents since May this year.
Brooklyn and Nicola also skipped his father, David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, and Victoria’s 51st birthday celebration in April.
In May 2025, an insider told PEOPLE that "every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again."
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, have yet to confirm this rift.