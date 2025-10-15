Jennifer Lopez regrets Ben Affleck relationship: ‘I made mistakes'

Jennifer Lopez has taken a subtle dig at Ben Affleck relationship after finalizing divorce earlier this year.
On Wednesday, JLo appeared on SiriusXM show to face Howard Stern, who has a history of mocking the singer on air.
During her appearance, the Atlas star reflected on her past relationship and seemingly admitted that Ben was not the “right person” for her.
She said, “I feel that the right person who can handle that and I think I made mistakes in the sense that I live my life very out loud, even though I’m in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet.”
Jennifer added, “So I didn’t hide from it. And I spoke about it. And I think now, after what’s happened in the past few years to me and to my children, I feel like I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life.”
The pop icon explained that with great fame comes compromise, and while her life was blessed in many ways, she had to navigate the challenges of her personal life, which had sometimes suffered as a result.
Jennifer and Ben finalzied their divorce in Janurary 2025 after almost two years of relationship.