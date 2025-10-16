Selena Gomez admits she broke down after marrying Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has made a shocking confession about her wedding with Benny Blanco.
The Rare Beauty founder revealed her unexpected reaction to getting married last month.
On Wednesday, she attended the Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, D.C.
During the discussion, Selena shared that has a hard time letting joy into her life.
The Disney alum said, “This is how I work personally, but something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen. So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”
Selena added, “I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I just think that’s a little life thing.”
The Only Murders in the Building revealed that she tries hard to stay in the present moment to enjoy life.
On the personal front, Selena got married to Benny in California on September 27 after two years of dating.
Many stars, including Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Ed Sheeran and SZA attended her wedding.