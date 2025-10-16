Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face harsh prison conditions after 50-month sentence  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been facing harsh prison conditions after receiving a 50-month sentence.
The disgraced hip hop mogul was sentenced to prison for nearly four years after being found guilty of sex trafficking and human racketeering charges.
On Wednesday, October 15, the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan released documents in which it was stated that Combs will be under supervised release for five years.
The 55-year-old American rapper will be required to attend regular meetings with his probation officer and refrain from drug use, per NBC.
He was also ordered to participate in an outpatient program that includes testing, an outpatient mental health treatment program, and an approved program for domestic violence, according to the seven-page filing.
According to the court statement, Combs must submit to a search of himself as well as his property, residence, vehicle, papers, computers and cell phones — but only when there is a reasonable suspicion that he has violated a condition of his release.
The rap icon is strictly not allowed to own or possess a firearm, ammunition, a destructive device, or any dangerous weapon, and he will be working at least 30 hours a week.
This update comes after a few weeks when the United States of America’s District Judge, Arun Subramanian, was sentenced to more than four years in Prison.
On October 3, Sean Diddy Combs’ most dramatic legal saga came to an end with the latest verdict of the court.