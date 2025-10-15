Kim Kardashian opens up about luxury glam as she publicly slams Kanye West  

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her luxurious lifestyle after exposing her ex-husband, Kanye West, in a sensational interview.
On Tuesday, October 14, the SKIMS CEO made a guest appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, where she revealed the expenses she usually spends on her glam.
During one of the show’s segments, Confess of Text, Kardashian revealed her lifestyle and glam cost up to $1 million each year.
"Well a lot, but if I'm filming my show [The Kardashians], then they pay for it. If I'm working, then they pay for it. So I try to get it all paid for so that I don't personally have to pay for it," the 44-year-old socialite noted.
All’s Fair actress further said, "A tally. I mean, I don't have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost, let me think about this."
These remarks were made by Kim Kardashian after she exposed her former partner, Ye, on the same interview.
The reality TV star discussed West’s toxic side, saying, "I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that, to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced."
"I think when you get older, you just don't tolerate that s---. You don't have time," she added.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their messy divorce in November 2022 after spending nine years together.
The former couple also co-parents their four kids, named North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.