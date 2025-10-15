Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian has broken silence on receiving backlash after controversial photoshoot with Justin Bieber.
The reality TV star expressed her regret for doing a steamy photoshoot with Justin, when he was 16-year old.
During an new interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim said, “I think I'm gonna get canceled if I say it. Like, I don't know who approved this, and I don't know who thought that this was normal, this narrative. But I did a photo shoot with Justin Bieber, and he was 16 years old. And I don't know how old I was.”
The SKIMS founder added, “Nothing ever weird was obviously happening, and like, I just think that was like an odd concept and why none of us thought that that was odd at the time. But now we look back and I'm like, that would have not been the most appropriate thing.”
In 2010, Justin and Kim, then 29, were photographed together for Elle magazine, posing playfully on a beach in flirtatious poses.
Kanye Wesy’s ex wife also revealed that the Baby singer’s family and his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, were present on the set at the time of the shoot.
She noted, “His girlfriend was there, his parents were. I mean, it was like nothing creepy at all. But I look back and I'm like, that's the one thing that I feel like, you know, he's like a good dear friend of ours and the whole family, but like, who thought that that was a good idea?”
Kim Kardahian and Justin Bieber remained on good terms after the photoshoot, with the Canadian singer attending Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila party in Malibu.