Entertainment

'House of the Dragon 3' gears up for release as production wraps filming

HBO's popular television series, 'House of the Dragon,' season 3 moves one step closer to its release

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
House of the Dragon 3 gears up for release as production wraps filming
'House of the Dragon 3' gears up for release as production wraps filming  

House of the Dragon's season 3 finally received a release date as the production has completed filming.

After months of shooting at England’s Leavesden Studios, the upcoming HBO series is gearing up for its highly anticipated premiere.

According to media reports, the Game of Thrones prequel is currently moving into post-production for an expected summer 2026 release.

HBO has hinted in a recent announcement that the next chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel will arrive next year.

However, Network's Head, Casey Bloys, previously mentioned that the show would premiere shortly after the Emmy eligibility cutoff in May, suggesting a June debut.

This season will have eight episodes and is expected to feature several important moments from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, including the Battle of the Gullet.

The series is returning with the old cast, including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke in the leading roles.

In addition to Matt, Emma and Olivia, new actors will be added to the cast, including Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, Barry Sloane, Adam Brown, and Annie Shapero.

House of the Dragon season 3, directed by Clare Kilner, Loni Peristere, Nina Lopez-Corrado, and Andrij Parekh, was created by Ryan Condal. 

The first instalment of the superhit television series premiered on August 22, 2022, while the second series was released on June 16, 2024.   

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face harsh prison conditions after 50-month sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face harsh prison conditions after 50-month sentence
The U.S. District Court's judge, Arun Subramanian, announced Sean 'Diddy' Combs 50-month sentence earlier this month

Selena Gomez admits she broke down after marrying Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez admits she broke down after marrying Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping confession about wedding with Benny Blanco

Victoria Beckham addresses feud rumors with eldest son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham addresses feud rumors with eldest son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been estranged with eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham since May this year

Jennifer Lopez regrets Ben Affleck relationship: ‘I made mistakes'

Jennifer Lopez regrets Ben Affleck relationship: ‘I made mistakes'
Jennifer Lopez admits her 'personal life has suffered at times' becuase of 'fame'

Kim Kardashian opens up about luxury glam as she publicly slams Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opens up about luxury glam as she publicly slams Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nearly nine years together

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's upcoming movie, 'Hedda,' will premiere in October this year

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'
Kim Kardashian clears air on controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’
Kim Kardashian confirms she wasn't 'emotionally or financially safe' with Kanye West during horrifying marriage

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal
Taylor Swift sends Teyana Taylor a sprise gift box with peronal letter after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims
The 'Toxic' hitmaker and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, parted ways in 2007

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart
Grammy-winning musician D’Angelo passed away at age 51, seven months after his wife Angie Stone’s tragic death