'House of the Dragon 3' gears up for release as production wraps filming  

House of the Dragon's season 3 finally received a release date as the production has completed filming.
After months of shooting at England’s Leavesden Studios, the upcoming HBO series is gearing up for its highly anticipated premiere.
According to media reports, the Game of Thrones prequel is currently moving into post-production for an expected summer 2026 release.
HBO has hinted in a recent announcement that the next chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel will arrive next year.
However, Network's Head, Casey Bloys, previously mentioned that the show would premiere shortly after the Emmy eligibility cutoff in May, suggesting a June debut.
This season will have eight episodes and is expected to feature several important moments from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, including the Battle of the Gullet.
The series is returning with the old cast, including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke in the leading roles.
In addition to Matt, Emma and Olivia, new actors will be added to the cast, including Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, Barry Sloane, Adam Brown, and Annie Shapero.
House of the Dragon season 3, directed by Clare Kilner, Loni Peristere, Nina Lopez-Corrado, and Andrij Parekh, was created by Ryan Condal.
The first instalment of the superhit television series premiered on August 22, 2022, while the second series was released on June 16, 2024.