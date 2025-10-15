Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian has finally broken silence of “toxic” marriage with Kanye West.
The SKIMS founder revealed horrifying details of her marriage with Ye during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast.
She shared, 'When someone has like their first mental break, you want to be super supportive and you want to help figure that out and be there for them. But when someone isn't willing to make changes that I think would've been super healthy and beneficial.”
Kim, who shares North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago seven, and Psalm, five, with the American rapper, admitted that her relationship became “toxic” at one point.
She explained, “I had to save myself in order to be a better mum for everyone. And I think when everyone's older they'll be able to understand it and see that all. There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with.”
Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder In 2016 after being hospitalised for a psychiatric emergency.
However, he later on claimed he was misdiagnosed.
While revealing the final straw, Kim noted, “I didn't like the talking bad about my kids' grandmother, aunts. Just not not feeling safe emotionally or even financially. I mean we had five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode.
Kanye and Kim finalzied their divorce on March 2, 2022.
Shortly after the divorce, the rapper got married to Bianca Censori in December 2022.