Entertainment

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian confirms she wasn't 'emotionally or financially safe' with Kanye West during horrifying marriage

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: I had to save myself’
Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian has finally broken silence of “toxic” marriage with Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder revealed horrifying details of her marriage with Ye during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast.

She shared, 'When someone has like their first mental break, you want to be super supportive and you want to help figure that out and be there for them. But when someone isn't willing to make changes that I think would've been super healthy and beneficial.”

Kim, who shares North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago seven, and Psalm, five, with the American rapper, admitted that her relationship became “toxic” at one point.

She explained, “I had to save myself in order to be a better mum for everyone. And I think when everyone's older they'll be able to understand it and see that all. There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with.”

Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder In 2016 after being hospitalised for a psychiatric emergency.

However, he later on claimed he was misdiagnosed.

While revealing the final straw, Kim noted, “I didn't like the talking bad about my kids' grandmother, aunts. Just not not feeling safe emotionally or even financially. I mean we had five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. 

Kanye and Kim finalzied their divorce on March 2, 2022.

Shortly after the divorce, the rapper got married to Bianca Censori in December 2022.

You Might Like:

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's upcoming movie, 'Hedda,' will premiere in October this year

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'
Kim Kardashian clears air on controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal
Taylor Swift sends Teyana Taylor a sprise gift box with peronal letter after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims
The 'Toxic' hitmaker and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, parted ways in 2007

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart
Grammy-winning musician D’Angelo passed away at age 51, seven months after his wife Angie Stone’s tragic death

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their engagement in 2016

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer
Michael Chernus starrer ‘Devil in Disguise’ Season 1 is set to premiere tomorrow, October 16

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo
The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion
Taylor Swift reportedly reunited with Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni messy legal drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship turned sour after she was dragged into the actress’s legal battle

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a 'supersized attraction' amid romance buzz