Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift has sent a very thoughtful gift to a fellow musician Teyana Taylor to celebrate the success of her The Life of a Showgirl album.
Teyana revealed a surprise gift from Taylor in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of the beautifully wrapped gift box. She captioned the post, “Thank you Tay Tay!!”
The mesmerising orange merch box included a sweatshirt with The Life of a Showgirl design, a vinyl, and other goodies.
Taylor also sent a personalised letter, which read, “Well hi! if you’re reading this you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world.”
The Fate of Ophelia singer added, “I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor”, followed by her signature.
Taylor’s 12th studio album, which was released on October 3, has shattered multiple records selling over 4 million equivalent units in its first week in the US, making it the biggest debut week of her career.
Her latest album also became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025.
Moreover, The Life of a Showgirl also became her 14th No.1 album in the UK music charts.