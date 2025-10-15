Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift sends Teyana Taylor a sprise gift box with peronal letter after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift sends The Life of a Showgirl merch box, private letter to pal
Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift has sent a very thoughtful gift to a fellow musician Teyana Taylor to celebrate the success of her The Life of a Showgirl album.

Teyana revealed a surprise gift from Taylor in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of the beautifully wrapped gift box. She captioned the post, “Thank you Tay Tay!!”

The mesmerising orange merch box included a sweatshirt with The Life of a Showgirl design, a vinyl, and other goodies.

Taylor also sent a personalised letter, which read, “Well hi! if you’re reading this you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world.”

The Fate of Ophelia singer added, “I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor”, followed by her signature.

Taylor’s 12th studio album, which was released on October 3, has shattered multiple records selling over 4 million equivalent units in its first week in the US, making it the biggest debut week of her career.

Her latest album also became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025.

Moreover, The Life of a Showgirl also became her 14th No.1 album in the UK music charts.

You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'
Kim Kardashian clears air on controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’
Kim Kardashian confirms she wasn't 'emotionally or financially safe' with Kanye West during horrifying marriage

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims
The 'Toxic' hitmaker and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, parted ways in 2007

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart
Grammy-winning musician D’Angelo passed away at age 51, seven months after his wife Angie Stone’s tragic death

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their engagement in 2016

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer
Michael Chernus starrer ‘Devil in Disguise’ Season 1 is set to premiere tomorrow, October 16

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo
The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion
Taylor Swift reportedly reunited with Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni messy legal drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship turned sour after she was dragged into the actress’s legal battle

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a 'supersized attraction' amid romance buzz

Derek Hough’s slip-up on 'DWTS' sparks buzz about his baby’s gender

Derek Hough’s slip-up on 'DWTS' sparks buzz about his baby’s gender
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announced their first pregnancy on July 22, 2025