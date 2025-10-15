Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims  

Britney Spears has finally hit back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s painful claims.
The Gimme More hitmaker's representative has stated that after the 47-year-old DJ made disturbing allegations about the singer during their marriage between 2004 and 2007.
Now, Britney’s team accused Kevin of "sensationalism" and pointed out that the American dancer made these claims publicly when she stopped paying him child support, as both of their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are now over the age of 18.
"With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin," the statement read.
They further said, "All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."
This response from Britney Spears comes a few days after Kevin Federline revealed in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he stated that their two sons expressed fear to him at the prospect of staying at her house.
"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep – ’Oh, you’re awake? – with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation," per the New York Times.
He also alleged in his publication that the Toxic hitmaker tearfully called her ex-boyfriend and renowned musician, Justin Timberlake, the night before they walked down the aisle.
For those unaware, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline tied the knot in October 2004, six months after meeting.
After two years of their marriage, the pop star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and the pair initially agreed to co-parent their two sons.