HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max has officially been released in 15 new countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, exceeding 100 international markets by the end of 2025.
Pakistani users can now enjoy the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform HBO Max via its websites and app stores.
With this significant release, viewers can now stream the platform’s acclaimed titles, including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, The Penguin, andThe Pitt.
Streamers can also enjoy Hollywood blockbusters, including Superman, A Minecraft Movie, The Matrix collections, The Lord of the Rings, along with Harry Potter films.
The eagerly-awaited upcoming Max Originals include IT: Welcome to Derry, M3GAN 2.0, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and How to Train Your Dragon.
HBO Max tiers pricing
Viewers can enjoy two plans mentioned below:
Standard plan:
HBO Max is now accessible across Pakistan at Rs. 800 a month for its Standard package. With this package, users can get 30 downloads to watch on the go, and the ability to stream on 2 devices at once.
Premium plan:
Meanwhile, the Premium package is available for Rs. 1,100/month or Rs. 7,700/year, offering 4 devices with 4K resolution and enables up to 100 downloads.
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls.