Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub

Prince Harry was encountered with felt down emotions as he was gifted a special token by a young recipient.
Even though Scarlett Cripps won an award at the 2024 WellChild Awards, she made sure Prince Harry, the organization's patron, also left with something.
At the September 30, London, awards ceremony, 10-year-old Scarlett wanted to gift something to Harry that he could share with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, whenever they needed a pick-me-up.
Scarlett tells PEOPLE about meeting 40-year-old Harry during the event, It was really exciting,” adding, “We were talking about his charities.”
Bringing her mother Aby and her younger sister Sienna, seven, along, she went to the function. Aby says they "gave Prince Harry some crystal hearts so if he feels down he can give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier."
“They’re little baby crystal hearts. She said he does so much for other people as well. She’s getting an award tonight for the stuff she does for others and wanted to give him something back, as well.”
Reporters were informed by Aby that Scarlett gave Harry a blue heart, along with purple, green, and yellow ones for Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet.
Harry told reporters he would pull out the crystal hearts and squeeze them when he's away from his family in California, calling Scarlett's gift “a lovely gesture,” Aby said
He continued by saying that the heartfelt present from Scarlett would make him think of his "lovely wife."
Noteworthy, the U.K.'s annual WellChild Awards celebrate the extraordinary bravery and accomplishments of children with life-threatening illnesses.