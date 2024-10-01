World

US port strike: 45,000 workers go on strike after union talks fail

International Longshoremen Association union members go on strike after contract expires

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
International Longshoremen Association union members go on strike after contract expires
International Longshoremen Association union members go on strike after contract expires

Around 45,000 US port workers go off the job after their contract expires at midnight.

According to The Guardian, some of the busiest US ports faced potential shutdown as the union members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) went on strike after the negotiation with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) failed on Monday, September 30, 2024.

As a result, 45,000 port workers began to strike on Tuesday, October 1 at 12:01 am ET, affecting 36 ports along the East and Gulf coasts.

Philadelphia and Virginia port workers began picketing shortly after midnight, chanting, “No work without a fair contract.”

Moreover, both ILA and USMX accused each other of refusing to bargain. ILA said that USMX broke the previous contract and introduced automation at the port. It also argued that the maritime alliance has “low-balled” offers on wage raises for workers.

The wages of the workers as per the contract expired on Monday ranged from $20 an hour to the top wage of $39 an hour. The protestors are demanding 77% over the six-year contract. It will make the top rate of $69 an hour by 2030.

The union members asserted that they would continue to work on passenger cruise ships and military cargo.

The Transportation Trades Department (TTD) of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of labour unions in the US, also extended their support for the workers ahead of the strike.

To note, it is also estimated that the strike will cost the US economy $5 billion per day. This is the first strike by the port workers on the US East Coast since 1977.

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub

Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

World News

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
How the Arun river makes Mount Everest taller each year?
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Joe Biden vows federal aid to Hurricane Helene's devastated regions
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Kamala Harris raises significant funds in back-to-back fundraising events
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Trump once again calls Harris 'mentally impaired' amid Republican backlash
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces snap elections
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Hamas leader in Lebanon killed with family in Israeli airstrike
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Georgia chemical plant fire sparks mass evacuations of 17,000 people