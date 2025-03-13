UK weather takes shocking turn as Arctic winds replace spring warmth

The warm spring weather that was present over the weekend has now been replaced by a colder climate due to northerly winds bringing in chilly air from the Arctic.
On Wednesday, March 13, snow showers were reported in several areas, including the Southern Uplands, the Shropshire Hills and the Cotswolds.
Sunday was the warmest day of the year so far in the UK.
The highest recorded temperature was 19.7°C in Crosby, a town near Liverpool.
However, across most of the UK, the weather was generally warm, with temperatures ranging around 15-19°C and there was plenty of spring sunshine.
Temperatures were unusually high for March, being 6 to 8 degrees warmer than average, making the weather feel more like May.
However since then, some areas have experienced a sudden drop of about 10 degrees.
Due to a shift in wind direction to the north, cold Arctic winds will bring temperatures lower than usual for this time of year.
For the rest of the week, the entire UK will feel cold, with daytime temperatures ranging from 5 to 9°C which is lower than the typical mid-March average of 7 to 11°C.
Overnight, temperatures will fall close to or slightly below freezing in many areas.
Despite the cold, most places will remain dry with some sunshine.