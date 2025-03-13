World

Trump announces US team surprise visit to Moscow for peace talks

US officials en route to Russia for ceasefire negotiations, Trump reveal dirng meeting with Ireland's PM

  March 13, 2025
US President Donald Trump revealed that US deleagation headed to Russia for Ukraine talks.

According to BBC, Trump on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, announced that the US officials were headed to Russia “right now” to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine.

The 78-year-old while talking to the reporters alonhsire Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office said that he had received “positive messages” about the ceasefire, adding “But a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation."

He announced, “People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia. And if we do, I think that would be 80 percent of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath finished."

The Republican president asseretd that he will next speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that he will have a ceasefire.

Furthermore, the development came a day after the Ukrainian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia for the peace talks. During the meeting, Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the "ball is truly in their (Russia's) court," while the Kremlin said that it is looking into the ceasefire proposal and there are high chances of a phone call between Trump and Putin.

