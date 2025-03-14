World

Mysterious white foam covers streets of Casablanca in Morocco

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
In an unusual event, streets of Morocco were covered with mysterious thick white substance, sparking controversy among residents.

According to Morocco World News, the mysterious phenomenon emerged in Casablanca’s Sidi Bernoussi district of Morocco on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, night when a massive amount of unidentified white foam covered multiple streets.

The incident not only disrupted the traffic and activities but also raised concerns about the environment among the residents and authorities.


The strange incident happened at the time of heavy rainfall in Casablanca and other Moroccan cities after years of drought.

Locals said that the foam smelt like a distinct cleaning product, and it quickly spread through the streets, stopping vehicles on the roads.

Soon after the unprecedented situation, the president of the Sidi Bernoussi district, Said Sabri, formed a joint commission to investigate the mysterious substance that has triggered tension.

The officials have collected the sample to analyse and investigate the white foam; however, they refuse to make any hypotheses.

As per early assessment, it is believed that the foam might be linked to a nearby detergent manufacturing factory that might have improperly discharged its industrial waste.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Casablanca municipality, Ahmed Afilal, who is in charge of sanitation and liquid waste management, stressed that the incident is concerning and represents a serious risk to public health and the coastal environment.

