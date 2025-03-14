Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes heartfelt move to promote new album with Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez will release their first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' this month

  • March 14, 2025
Selena Gomez took the promotion of her upcoming music album, I Said I Love You First, to the next level.

The Rare Beauty founder has decided to sell some of her fan-favourite items through a unique #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, before the release of her new music album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

As reported by People, the Calm Down hitmaker began the online sale by auctioning her infamous diamond "B" ring, which she posted on her Instagram handle in December 2023 when the couple first time made their relationship public.

The singer-turned-businesswoman sold the jewellery piece for $12, the original price of the ring was $3K.

She also detailed a moving memory about the ring on her website, "It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship. This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023."

The other day of the giveaway, Gomez posted a signed red Coach bag for one of her fortunate fans.

However, the name and the cost of the bag are yet to be disclosed.

On the third consecutive day of selling, the 32-year-old songstress put a neon light of a peach on sale that read "Fetish."

The auctioned wallpaper was also featured in her 2017 music video Fetish.

She penned on her official website, "This has been on my wall for years, but I want one of you to have it."

Selena Gomez will continue selling the "rare" items till the release day of her fourth and first collaborative studio album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The music album I Said I Love You First is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2025.     

