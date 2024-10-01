Entertainment

Lady Gaga showers love on fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker 2' LA premiere

The couple were initially linked in 2020, when they were caught kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas

  October 01, 2024


Lady Gaga has revealed how her life took a transformative turn after falling in love with fiancé Michael Polansky, calling him her "best friend" and sharing that "everything" changed once their relationship blossomed.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner exclusively said to PEOPLE about working with her fiancé on her most recent studio album, Harlequin, which also acts as a companion album to the upcoming movie, during the Monday, September 30, Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Alongside Gaga, Polanksy, 41, served as the project's co-executive producer.

She shared with the outlet, “It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it. It just felt right”

“We were both so excited,” Gaga said, adding, “We were all warmed up and ready to go.”

She went on to say, “I just love my fiancé so much," adding, "He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

Notably, the duo were initially linked in 2020, when they were caught kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. During the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, they officially announced their romance on Instagram.

Gaga announced her engagement to Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in July of that year.

