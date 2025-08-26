Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview 

Margot Robbie had to excuse herself during an interview when her ten-month-old son made an unexpected noise.
Ahead of her upcoming movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the Barbie starlet sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss her new project.
During the heartfelt conversation, Margot's little bundle of joy suddenly started crying in the background.
To which, the 35-year-old Australian actress and film producer humorously told the publication, "I'm so sorry about that ... how loud my baby is."
Meanwhile, her co-star, Colin Farrell, chimed in, "It’s a great soundtrack, isn’t it?" which left Margot in stitches.
After the hilarious conversation, the host, Scott Evans, asked the Suicide Squad actress about her new motherhood journey.
"Literally, every time, I go, ‘That’s my baby," before she told her costar, "You’ve been there while he’s been growing."
It is important to note that this interview took place several months after Margot welcomed her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, on October 17, 2024.
The couple, who married in 2016, kept the details of their pregnancy private, but their representative revealed in July of the previous year that they were expecting their first child together.
After giving birth to her son, Margot Robbie took a break from acting to focus on him.
However, her first movie after becoming a mother, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is set to premiere in theatres on September 19, 2025.