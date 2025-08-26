Home / Entertainment

Sam Asghari confesses 'love' for Britney Spears after 'seven years' of romantic relationship

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims

Sam Asghari has released the first statement to addresses bombshell claims made by ex-wife Britney Spears.

The former couple finalized their divorce on May 2, 2024, after “seven years” of romantic relationship and two years of marriage.

During a chat with PEOPLE, his representative from BAC Talent said, “Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years.”

Sam further shared, “I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

His statement comes after the Britney, 43, made jaw-dropping claims about their marriage on Monday, Aug. 25.

The Toxic crooner called their marriage “the hardest years of my life.”

She explained, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,

Britney added, “I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.”

Notably, Britney did not pay spousal support to Sam after their painful divorce.

