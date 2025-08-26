Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken a major step to protect her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, from leaks.
The Grammy winner recorded the new album in Sweden alongside former collaborators Max Martin and Shellback during breaks from her successful Eras Tour.
A Daily Mail source recently disclosed that the pop icon had kept some contributors left in the dark about the final album.
As per the report, only five people including Taylor’s beau Travis Kelce, have heard the final record as she has made workers sign strict non-disclosure agreements.
The tipster said, “Everyone, from the writers, producers, studio engineers and studio interns went through a rigorous vetting process to make sure they could be trusted. Everyone was asked to sign ironclad NDAs and weren't even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends.”
“She really wants to keep it safe for her fans. They used a program which indicates if files have been shared with anyone outside of that core group. She made her label wait to hear the album as she didn’t want any disturbances,” the insider noted.
Alongside news of the restricted listening circle, Taylor has released two new limited-edition vinyl variants of The Life of a Showgirl.
To note, her 12th studio album is set to release on October 3.