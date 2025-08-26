Home / Entertainment

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off

Here’s a list of five renowned celebrity couples who had on and off relationship

On and off relationships can be thrilling, exhausting and sometimes even lead to marriage.

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, some marriages in Hollywood came to an end.

Let's take a look at the top 5 renowned couples who had on and off romances.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were first spotted together in 2023.In August 2024, a source told People that they're actually "on and off.”

The former couple officially broke up in December 2024 after on and off dating for almost a year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002, but parted ways in 2004 after postponing their wedding.

However, the pair rekindle romance in 2021 and got engaged again in April 2022. They tied the knot two months later.

Their on and off relationship could not last long, Jennifer and Ben got divorced in 2025.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth started dating when they filmed The Last Song in 2009.

The duo split in 2010 but they got back together only one month later.

Two months later, the Disney stars broke up for the second time and shocked everyone.

Fast forward a couple years, Miley and Liam got engaged in 2016 before getting married in 2018. The former couple got divorced in 2019.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset sparked romance rumors in 2016. A year later, the American rapper confirmed she was single.

In 2017, the pair got married privately before cheating allegations about Offset made headlines.

Even though they parted ways in 2018, Cardi got back together with her partner a few months later.

The pop icon filed for divorce in 2020, then called off the divorce and gave birth to their second child.

As of now, Cardi is publicly dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first sparked romance in April 2017.

They welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. A year later, cheating rumors about Travis emerged, and the couple decided to take a break.

In 2021, the former pair announced they were expecting again. Kylie and Travis decided to break up for good in 2023.

On the relationship front, the Kylie Cosmetic founder is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

