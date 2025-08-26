Home / Entertainment

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life


Jenna Ortega has gotten candid about how Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters changed her personal life.

The 22-year American actress played an almost sadistic character in the hit Netflix series, meanwhile, she portrayed the role of a rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid Deetz, in the horror-comedy film.

During a chat for Vogue cover shoot, Jenna revealed how these complicated characters had impacted her life.

She said, “I’ve been on jobs where I’ve thought, Oh, I really love this lip color. But when I try to wear it afterwards, I can’t, because all I see is the character.”

Jenna also shared that she loves to play with her looks as she still have time, “I am in a great phase of exploration in my life right now, and I don’t want to feel married to any one thing. When you have the opportunity to play, why don’t you?”

In the second season of Wednesday, she reprised her role as Wednesday Addams, starring alongside Emma Myers, Lady Gaga, Joy Sunday and Isaac Ordonez.

Wednesday season 2 part I, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, was released on Netflix on August 6.

To note, the second part of the popular series  is slated to release on September 3, 2025.

