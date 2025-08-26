Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap  

Hailey Bieber has shared some tender moments with her little family and friends after her husband, Justin Bieber's, latest thirst trap.
On Tuesday, August 26, the Rhode Skin founder turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos featuring herself, her life partner, her one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, and her close pal and popular supermodel, Kendall Jenner.
Hailey also dropped a steamy frame with the Grammy-winning musician, after he broke the internet with his shirtless snapshot online.
The viral pictures show the 28-year-old embracing her first child, who turned one on Friday, August 22, 2025.
However, the businesswoman has not included any glimpse from the special day of her only son, whom she shared with Justin.
Hailey wrote, "camp counsellor," in the caption for her post.
In another slide, she was cuddling with her best friend and infamous model, Kendall Jenner, beside the swimming pool.
For those unaware, Hailey Bieber posted a seven-picture carousel after Justin Bieber uploaded a shirtless picture of himself.
Taking to Instagram, the Sorry crooner shared two steamy mirror selfies, while wearing his workout shorts and a white beanie, writing in the caption, "Thirstrap fa u hoes."
Though the eagle-eyed fans also noticed his wife left two eye-roll emojis as her reaction to the pictures, which left the fans in stitches at Hailey's blunt response.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week.