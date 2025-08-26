Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Biebers steamy snap
Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap  

Hailey Bieber has shared some tender moments with her little family and friends after her husband, Justin Bieber's, latest thirst trap.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Rhode Skin founder turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos featuring herself, her life partner, her one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, and her close pal and popular supermodel, Kendall Jenner.

Hailey also dropped a steamy frame with the Grammy-winning musician, after he broke the internet with his shirtless snapshot online.

The viral pictures show the 28-year-old embracing her first child, who turned one on Friday, August 22, 2025.

However, the businesswoman has not included any glimpse from the special day of her only son, whom she shared with Justin.

Hailey wrote, "camp counsellor," in the caption for her post.

In another slide, she was cuddling with her best friend and infamous model, Kendall Jenner, beside the swimming pool.

For those unaware, Hailey Bieber posted a seven-picture carousel after Justin Bieber uploaded a shirtless picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the Sorry crooner shared two steamy mirror selfies, while wearing his workout shorts and a white beanie, writing in the caption, "Thirstrap fa u hoes."

Though the eagle-eyed fans also noticed his wife left two eye-roll emojis as her reaction to the pictures, which left the fans in stitches at Hailey's blunt response.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week. 

You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life
Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks
Taylor Swift takes major decision to safeguard 'The Life of a Showgirl' from leaks before album release

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview
The 'Barbie' star welcomed her son in October last year with her husband, Tom Ackerley

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off
Here’s a list of five renowned celebrity couples who had an on and off relationship for years

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims
Sam Asghari confesses 'love' for Britney Spears after 'seven years' of romantic relationship

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'
The 'Baywatch' star paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to deceased father, Rocky Johnson, on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback
Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with her kid Emme after wrapping 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges
Lil Nas X released from prison in blue jail jumpsuit on $75,000 bond after arrest in Los Angeles

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler were once romantically linked before she was seen holding hands with Harry Styles in Italy

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz
Taylor Swift close pal and ex-boyfriend have found themselves in romance rumours with recent outings

'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members

'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members
The upcoming documentary will feature Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop and Chad Michael Murray, among others