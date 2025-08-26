Home / Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'

The 'Baywatch' star paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to deceased father, Rocky Johnson, on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson marked his late father, Rocky Johnson's, birthday in an emotional tribute! 

The Baywatch star took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 26, to remember his deceased guardian on his special day.

Dwayne began his emotional message with a sweet, happy birthday wish for the departed soul, which read, "Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dad."

The 53-year-old American actor and professional wrestler continued, "My dad's birthday was yesterday, and I thought about him. A lot."

"I had a good amount of 'I wonder if….' thoughts about him and our relationship. He raised me with a tough and complex love. But at least I had love, ya know? I know a lot of men in my life who never had their father’s love at all," he captioned.

The father-of-two also mentioned how hard it becomes to reconcile issues with your loved ones when they leave this world a little early, saying, "Hard to reconcile stuff with your dad when he’s no longer here." 

"I'll always be grateful for that lesson. Happy Birthday, Soulman up there in heaven. You were never shy, so stop by and say hello every once in a while," Dwayne concluded his post.

It is important to note that Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, died peacefully at the age of 75 on January 15, 2020.

