Home / Entertainment

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges

Lil Nas X released from prison in blue jail jumpsuit on $75,000 bond after arrest in Los Angeles

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges
Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges

Lil Nas X has been released from prison on $75,000 bond after pleading not guilty to four felony charges.

As per TMZ. the Old Town Road rapper was spotted leaving a local Van Nuys jail in the Los Angeles area after he posted $75,000 bond.

He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit while leaving the county jail on Monday afternoon, August 25, in California.

Upon release, Lil Nas jumped into a white Jeep waiting outside the jail and quickly escaped the scene, dodging the press.

Ahead of release, the 26-year-old singer pleaded not guilty in response to being charged with battery of a police officer.

However, he was officially charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury to a police officer, and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Lil Nas’ father Robert Stafford told reporters, “He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Rober further added, “He’s doing great mentally. We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great.”

Lil Nas could face up to three years in prison if he gets convicted on the charges.

To note, the American musician was was arrested and hospitalized after he was spotted walking on the streets of Los Angeles completely naked last week.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback
Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with her kid Emme after wrapping 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler were once romantically linked before she was seen holding hands with Harry Styles in Italy

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted 'snogging' in London amid romance buzz
Taylor Swift close pal and ex-boyfriend have found themselves in romance rumours with recent outings

'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members

'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary documentary snubs key cast members
The upcoming documentary will feature Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop and Chad Michael Murray, among others

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork
The pop star is set to released her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest
The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested while walking on LA street partially naked

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome
North West embraced gothic style with electric blue hair for a Rome outing with mom Kim Kardashian

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory
The 'Unstoppable' starlet will appear in new movie, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', in October this year

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’
The ‘Daisies’ singer showers love on his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a romantic Instagram post

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband
Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, tied the knot in March 2021

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons
The ‘Birthday’ hitmaker Jennifer Lopez stuns in chic white look during a delightful Hamptons outing