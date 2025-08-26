Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges

Lil Nas X has been released from prison on $75,000 bond after pleading not guilty to four felony charges.
As per TMZ. the Old Town Road rapper was spotted leaving a local Van Nuys jail in the Los Angeles area after he posted $75,000 bond.
He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit while leaving the county jail on Monday afternoon, August 25, in California.
Upon release, Lil Nas jumped into a white Jeep waiting outside the jail and quickly escaped the scene, dodging the press.
Ahead of release, the 26-year-old singer pleaded not guilty in response to being charged with battery of a police officer.
However, he was officially charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury to a police officer, and one count of resisting an executive officer.
Lil Nas’ father Robert Stafford told reporters, “He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”
Rober further added, “He’s doing great mentally. We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great.”
Lil Nas could face up to three years in prison if he gets convicted on the charges.
To note, the American musician was was arrested and hospitalized after he was spotted walking on the streets of Los Angeles completely naked last week.