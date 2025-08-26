Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback 

Jennifer Lopez has been spending quality time with her kids amid “panic mode” due to major career setbacks.
On Monday, August 25, JLo posted pictures of her hangout with Emme in the Hamptons after wrapping up her successful 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe and the Middle East.
She shared a heartwarming snap on Instagram Stories, featuring her 17-year-old child peacefully resting their head on her chest, eyes closed and sporting a serene smile.
Jennifer captioned the adorable picture, "I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year.”
The 56-year-old musician welcomed her twins, Emme and Max, with former husband, Marc Anthony, in 2008.
In the shared photo, Jennifer rested her head atop Emme's and closed her eyes as she soaked up the moment with her young child.
"Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!" the On The Floor singer added.
The pop icon's Hamptons outing followed reports that she’s in “panic mode” amid recent major career setbacks.
After her documentary This Is Me... Now failed to impress, Jennifer was subsequently dropped by her music label BMG.
The final nail in the coffin was the failure of her ninth studio album, which was released last year.