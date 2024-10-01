Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Sarah Ferguson has shared some fun details about her lovely granddaughter Sienna's unicorn-themed birthday party.
Before heading off to New York for Climate Week, the Duchess of York attended the special family event.
She told Hello! Magazine, "We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco. I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"
Sarah is a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons, August and Ernest, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna.
The birthday girl, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on 18 September 2021.
Recently, the Duchess of York led a discussion for Global Citizen NOW's Health & Climate Financing Sessions.
While talking about her passion for the environment, she said, "I was brought up on a farm where my father taught me to believe in the power of nature. I want my grandchildren to see a harvest with poppy fields.”
Sarah’s daughter Princess Beatrice was also present at the event.