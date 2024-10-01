Royal

Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

The Duchess of York celebrated Sienna's unicorn-themed birthday party before heading for Climate Week

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Siennas birthday party
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Sarah Ferguson has shared some fun details about her lovely granddaughter Sienna's unicorn-themed birthday party.

Before heading off to New York for Climate Week, the Duchess of York attended the special family event.

She told Hello! Magazine, "We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco. I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"

Sarah is a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons, August and Ernest, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna.

The birthday girl, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on 18 September 2021.

Recently, the Duchess of York led a discussion for Global Citizen NOW's Health & Climate Financing Sessions.

While talking about her passion for the environment, she said, "I was brought up on a farm where my father taught me to believe in the power of nature. I want my grandchildren to see a harvest with poppy fields.”

Sarah’s daughter Princess Beatrice was also present at the event.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha

Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident

Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Will Prince Harry be deported if Donald Trump becomes President?
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Princess Diana ‘left trembling’ by Mohamed Al Fayed’s ‘disgusting proposal’
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK