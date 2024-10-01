Trending

Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Parineeti Chopra's Maldives photo dump continues to bless feeds! 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Chamkila star shared previously unseen pictures with her politician husband Raghav Chadha from their first anniversary getaway. 

In the first image, the Ishaqzaade actress looked stunning in a  beach selfie showcasing her wet hair. 

The second picture offered a close peek into their fun moments, cycling together. 

Next, Pari posed for an adorable mirror selfie featuring her 'beautiful boy.' 

Whereas, the fourth image saw the actress savoring mouthwatering delicacy while in the fifth she sat on a bicycle, posing for the camera lens in a cute black skirt and a white off-shoulder top. 

 “A beautiful resort, a beautiful boy, and me," Parineeti captioned her vacay carousel. 


Netizens were quick enough to react after seeing the lovebirds taking romance to a whole new level on vacation. 

"My October sunshine," one fan wrote. 

"Beautiful people having a beautiful time," the second penned. 

Parineeti Chopra has been the center of headlines after marrying a politician Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur. 

