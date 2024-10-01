Feroze Khan shares his first-hand experience with black magic

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Feroze Khan sent shockwaves as he makes a harrowing disclosure about black magic. 

In a viral interview, the Gul-e-Rana star shared he has been under the influence of black magic and its after effects. 

"I discovered black magic and I have heard from people that they have faced blood oozing out of walls," Khan said. 

The Ishqiya star added the horrific impact of black magic, "During all this I experienced different energies and vibes around me. The kind of voices and conversations I started hearing were pretty disturbing which I cannot even discuss with anyone that what evil forces have surrounded me or are these just satanic doubts."

He also talked about how he coped with the experience and strengthened his faith, "During this time got very close to Allah and to the Prophet (saw) and started begging for Allah's mercy to save me from the evil." 


Khan further elaborated, "Peace and blessings be upon the blessed one (saw) and the blessed descendants always and the blessed assembly always."

"During this phase, the favour which happened to me was that I was directed towards asking Allah for help to save me and to help me out." 

"I sometimes used to feel that some energy has caused me to move or is trying to get hold of me. Then I realized that Alhamdullilah Allah has granted with the gift of the five prayers and that I am in Allah's protection," the Habs star sheds light on how he reverted to prayers that gave him protection. 

"Then I also recited Darood-e-Pak with the intention that Allah keeps me in his protection and to contain the evil spirits and to save me from this test." 

Feroze Khan then further urged his fans that if anyone falls into trouble then guide them to recite the masnoon dua. 

