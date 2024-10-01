Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements

After given the title of “Duchess Difficult” from the former staffers at her Montecito mansion, Meghan Markle has received final warning from royal experts.
The duchess has been the subject of discussion after a news story in The Hollywood Reporter revealed bombshell details on Meghan’s behaviour with her former staffers.
Meghan once again garnered negative media attention right when her beloved husband Prince Harry embarked on a solo trip to the New York City, followed by a visit to the UK for a milestone event.
Now, a royal expert Kevin O'Sullivan, on his show at Talk TV has warned the former Suits actress that she will not be able to easily get rid of the allegations made against her.
"What she [Meghan] has done, in her naivety - she thinks she knows all about Hollywood, she doesn't, she doesn't understand it - what she's done, she's propelled the bullying narrative into perpetual motion,” said Kevin.
He further added, “She has it back so many times it will now never go away. Everytime someone thinks of her, she may deny that this is fair, everyone will go 'bully'."
For those unfamiliar, THR in their report cited a current senior staffer who alleged that ,Meghan behaves like a "dictator in high heels" and colleagues are "terrified" of her and have given her the moniker of “duchess difficult”
This update comes amid Prince Harry’s solo trip to the UK on September 30, 2024, to attend the Annual WellChild Awards in honour of seriously ill children.