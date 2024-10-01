Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2

Princess Beatrice have handed royal fans the celebratory news of expecting her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!
This special bit of information was announced today, on October 1, with the official royal family’s social media account releasing a formal statement.
It read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring!”
The upcoming little one will find two adorable siblings upon coming in this world.
First shall be Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth, born back in September 2021.
And the other one is Christopher Woolf, who is their stepbrother from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s former relationship with architect Dara Huang.
Of course, King Charles has extended hearty wishes to the couple in private.
“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement gave away.
With this, the Palace attached two warming photos of Princess Beatrice before filing the message for millions to see online.
One showed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi smiling ear-to-ear with her, whereas the other one captured him holding hands with Christopher Woolf and Sienna Elizabeth.