Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures

Ariana Grande has told public “the truth” about getting cosmetic procedures done with a Vanity Fair lie-detector test ruling her lies out!
Sitting next to Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivori, the popstar was asked some pretty invasive questions to honestly determine whether she went under the knife or not.
As the polygraph started ticking, Ariana Grande denied getting a nose job, facelift, and a boob job.
She however admitted of “being open to” the possibility of signing up for any of these in the future.
“This is the best day of my life. Take that, you YouTube people!” the singer quipped while dismissing speculations of a fox eye lift, “No, but I discovered through people who thought I did, and I said thank you.”
But she did confess to one procedure.
As Cynthia Erivoria made an inquiry regarding a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Ariana Grande immediately said yes to it.
“Get the f**k out of here,” she laughed as the polygraph detected her lying, thus proving that BBL is out of the checklist for the vocalist.
Finally turning the other side on, Ariana Grande gave away of having “fillers in various places and Botox,” but “stopped like four years ago.”