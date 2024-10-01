Entertainment

Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures

Ariana Grande ran through a polygraph for laugh rumors about her surgeries off

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Ariana Grande ran through a polygraph for laugh rumors about her surgeries off
Ariana Grande ran through a polygraph for laugh rumors about her surgeries off

Ariana Grande has told public “the truth” about getting cosmetic procedures done with a Vanity Fair lie-detector test ruling her lies out!

Sitting next to Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivori, the popstar was asked some pretty invasive questions to honestly determine whether she went under the knife or not.

As the polygraph started ticking, Ariana Grande denied getting a nose job, facelift, and a boob job.

She however admitted of “being open to” the possibility of signing up for any of these in the future.

“This is the best day of my life. Take that, you YouTube people!” the singer quipped while dismissing speculations of a fox eye lift, “No, but I discovered through people who thought I did, and I said thank you.”

But she did confess to one procedure.

As Cynthia Erivoria made an inquiry regarding a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Ariana Grande immediately said yes to it.

“Get the f**k out of here,” she laughed as the polygraph detected her lying, thus proving that BBL is out of the checklist for the vocalist.

Finally turning the other side on, Ariana Grande gave away of having “fillers in various places and Botox,” but “stopped like four years ago.”

Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures

Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures
Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday

Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages

Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages

Entertainment News

Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Angelina Jolie shows cold gesture to Brad Pitt after dropping 2016 plane lawsuit
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Hailey Bieber ditches ‘stressed’ Justin Bieber for Kendall Jenner amid ‘Diddy’ scandal
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Lady Gaga showers love on fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker 2' LA premiere
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Selena Gomez reacts to ‘killer moves’ at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Lady Gaga channels super-villain at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ LA premiere
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth