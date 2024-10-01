Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims

Former President Donald Trump has raised more than $1 million for the victims of Hurricane Helene.
According to Fox News, Trump's campaign on Monday, September 30, 2024, launched a GoFundMe page to help the victims of the hurricane following his visit to the affected areas in Georgia.
The page states, “With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand.”
It further added, “All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering."
Trump, during his visit, criticised the federal government for its response to Hurricane Helene and said that his support is for the victims of the disaster, and they will help them “as long as you need it.”
The GoFundMe raised more than $1 million in just one day after the launch, including a $500,000 donation from former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., $100,000 from Bass Pro Shop, and $100,000 from Trump's close friend and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White.
Billionaire William Ackman also pledged to make a contribution of $100,000. Kid Rock, U.S. Sen. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wy., and attorney Dan Newlin also donated to the funds.