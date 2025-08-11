Home / World

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Texas Hill Country floods uncover prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks
Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Devastating Texas floods have unveiled over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks in Travis County.

According to CNN, flood waters that swept away through Texas Hill Country last month has unearthed prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County last week.

Matthew Brown, a paleontologist with the Jackson School Museum of Earth History at the University of Texas at Austin, “The tracks that are unambiguously dinosaurs were left by meat-eating dinosaurs similar to Acrocanthosaurus, a roughly 35-foot-long bipedal carnivore.”

The tracks are approximately 110 to 115 million years old and each footprint is roughly 18 to 20 inches long, according to Brown.

Waterways like the Sandy Creek “cut through the Glen Rose Formation limestone, which is the rock layer that bears the tracks and is about 110ish million years old,” Brown said. “And so, that’s how we know how old the dinosaur tracks are, it’s because they’re preserved in rock layers that are that old.”

Brown visited the site of the dinosaur tracks Tuesday to provide recommendations to state and county officials about the active disaster response nearby and has since learned about other recently uncovered sites that may also have dinosaur tracks.

A volunteer helping residents clear debris discovered 15 large, three-clawed dinosaur footprints scattered in a crisscross pattern along the Sandy Creek area.

The devastating flood in Texas Hill Country early in July killed at least 135 people and forced thousands to evacuate. 

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot
Kevin Mares was shot in a seaside town after he attended the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with friends

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy
Mexican authorities accused Adidas of cultural appropriation with their new sandal design

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage
Dozens of buildings topple down in Turkey's northwestern region after the country faces a powerful earthquake

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody
Three men including a teenager, a man in his twenties and another man in his thirties were seriously injured in the incident

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom
Authorities have now ended the search operations, and no such device has been found

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh
Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson
Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall
Intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures
Scorching temperatures to hit England, Spain, Portugal, and France as yellow heat alert issued

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts
Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site
Rob Bell ‘luckily’ survived seven broken ribs and a fractured skull after 25ft fall in US