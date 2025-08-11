Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Devastating Texas floods have unveiled over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks in Travis County.
According to CNN, flood waters that swept away through Texas Hill Country last month has unearthed prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County last week.
Matthew Brown, a paleontologist with the Jackson School Museum of Earth History at the University of Texas at Austin, “The tracks that are unambiguously dinosaurs were left by meat-eating dinosaurs similar to Acrocanthosaurus, a roughly 35-foot-long bipedal carnivore.”
The tracks are approximately 110 to 115 million years old and each footprint is roughly 18 to 20 inches long, according to Brown.
Waterways like the Sandy Creek “cut through the Glen Rose Formation limestone, which is the rock layer that bears the tracks and is about 110ish million years old,” Brown said. “And so, that’s how we know how old the dinosaur tracks are, it’s because they’re preserved in rock layers that are that old.”
Brown visited the site of the dinosaur tracks Tuesday to provide recommendations to state and county officials about the active disaster response nearby and has since learned about other recently uncovered sites that may also have dinosaur tracks.
A volunteer helping residents clear debris discovered 15 large, three-clawed dinosaur footprints scattered in a crisscross pattern along the Sandy Creek area.
The devastating flood in Texas Hill Country early in July killed at least 135 people and forced thousands to evacuate.