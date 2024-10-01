Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into just how fast their baby boy is growing up, sharing adorable before-and-after photos that capture the sweet moments of his early years.
With some sweet before-and-after pictures of her newborn son, the 29-year-old, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 29, took a journey down memory lane on Monday.
With Patrick and Brittany announcing their third child's pregnancy in July, the 22-month-old is rapidly maturing and will soon no longer be the baby of the family.
Bronze was seen frowning at the camera while seated in a pumpkin chair, dressed in a white T-shirt and a brown onesie, as Brittany shared on her Instagram Story.
Twelve months later, in the second photo, Bronze was still posing in the same spot, but this time he had longer, curly golden hair and a cute smile.
She captioned the first photo: "Last year… @patrickmahomes," and the second image: 'To this year… crying @patrickmahomes."
On July 12, Brittany and Patrick revealed via a charming Instagram video that they were expecting their third child.