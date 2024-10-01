Entertainment

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics

Brittany Mahomes took a journey down memory lane by sharing new pics

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into just how fast their baby boy is growing up, sharing adorable before-and-after photos that capture the sweet moments of his early years.

With some sweet before-and-after pictures of her newborn son, the 29-year-old, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 29, took a journey down memory lane on Monday.

With Patrick and Brittany announcing their third child's pregnancy in July, the 22-month-old is rapidly maturing and will soon no longer be the baby of the family.

Bronze was seen frowning at the camera while seated in a pumpkin chair, dressed in a white T-shirt and a brown onesie, as Brittany shared on her Instagram Story.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics

Twelve months later, in the second photo, Bronze was still posing in the same spot, but this time he had longer, curly golden hair and a cute smile.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics

She captioned the first photo: "Last year… @patrickmahomes," and the second image: 'To this year… crying @patrickmahomes."

On July 12, Brittany and Patrick revealed via a charming Instagram video that they were expecting their third child. 

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down

Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details

Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins

Entertainment News

WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Ariana Grande takes lie detector test for undergoing cosmetic procedures
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Angelina Jolie shows cold gesture to Brad Pitt after dropping 2016 plane lawsuit
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sold’ Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to Hollywood bigwigs
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Angelina Jolie ends legal battle with Brad Pitt over 2016 flight incident
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Hailey Bieber ditches ‘stressed’ Justin Bieber for Kendall Jenner amid ‘Diddy’ scandal
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Lady Gaga showers love on fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker 2' LA premiere
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Taylor Swift’s $4K guitar SMASHED after backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Selena Gomez reacts to ‘killer moves’ at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Lady Gaga channels super-villain at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ LA premiere