Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding

Lana Del Rey enjoyed date night with husband Jeremy Dufrene as a newlywed.
On Sunday, the Say Yes To Heaven crooner, 39, made the first public appearance in Louisiana with her partner.
During the romantic outing, the lovebirds can be seen cuddled up together as they sat on the floor.
Lana also flaunted her wedding ring in one of the pictures.
One viral photo featured the new bride planting a sweet kiss on Jeremy's arm as they talked. The pair also took some selfies.
Landa donned a white lace mini-dress, paired with a light-wash denim shirt and white ballet flats for the date night.
The Born to Die singer and Jeremy exchanged the wedding vows in Des Allemandes, Louisiana on Thursday, September 26.
As per Daily Mail, her father, Robert Grant, and siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, also were present for the big day.
A source told People, “The ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours."
The location “has a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."
Notably, Lana has known Jeremy since 2019.