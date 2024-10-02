Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall has seemingly taken matters into her own hand to solve the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.
The rift between the two brothers reportedly started when the Duke of Sussex moved to the U.S with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
A source told Woman's Day that Zara, 43, is initiating peace talks, hoping to strengthen the relationship between Harry and the royal family.
"Zara figures there couldn't be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she's the only one who can get through to both of them," the insider noted.
They added, "No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry."
As per the reports, Zara and her husband Mike are being titled as the new "PR gold dust" for royals.
A royal commentator, Giles Kenningham, reflected on the popularity of the royal couple.
He explained, "The Tindall's work very well on that level they have had their own careers. They are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don't see them staggering out of the back of bars."
