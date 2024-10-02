Royal

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall initiates peace talk between Prince William and Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Zara Tindall has seemingly taken matters into her own hand to solve the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The rift between the two brothers reportedly started when the Duke of Sussex moved to the U.S with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

A source told Woman's Day that Zara, 43, is initiating peace talks, hoping to strengthen the relationship between Harry and the royal family.

"Zara figures there couldn't be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she's the only one who can get through to both of them," the insider noted.

They added, "No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry."

As per the reports, Zara and her husband Mike are being titled as the new "PR gold dust" for royals.

A royal commentator, Giles Kenningham, reflected on the popularity of the royal couple.

He explained, "The Tindall's work very well on that level they have had their own careers. They are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don't see them staggering out of the back of bars."

Prince Harry was busy last week with Climate Week in N.Y.C.

Royal News

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards