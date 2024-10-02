Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering legal action over Bianca Censori’s controversial wardrobe choices, citing concerns about her wearing 'inappropriate' outfits around children.
As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared, “Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids.”
The source added, “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”
Kim and Kanye’s children "come talking about how great Bianca is" when they visit the home of the Skims founder, the source claimed, and she "buys them piles of candy" and lets them "stay up all night."
“If Kim says anything critical, they defend her so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public,” the insider explained.
They continued, “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”
The source claimed that Kim's "last hope" was contacting Bianca directly in the hopes that she "would hear her out and understand why it's inappropriate," but she "hasn't done a darn thing."
“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the insider concluded, adding, “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”
North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the four children that Kim, 43, and Ye, 47, welcomed into their seven-year marriage.
The rapper wed the 29-year-old former Yeezy staffer one month after they finalised their divorce in November 2022.