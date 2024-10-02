Royal

Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip

The Duke of Sussex reunited with co-founder of Sentebale, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho on Tuesday night

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024


Prince Harry joined old friend and co-founder of Sentebale, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho on a bonfire conversation on Tuesday night, first day of his solo trip to South Africa.

In a video obtained by Sun, the Duke of Sussex could be seen sitting around a firepit, discussing the purpose and targets of their charitable organisation, which is dedicated to support young children and people with the risk of HIV.

During his conversation Harry noted, “We're hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it's making a massive difference, and it is this surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people ranging from six to 25 – and the biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening.”

Meanwhile, Prince Seeiso added, "This whole journey of Sentebale started from that element of [Harry] having come to the motherland – he's now my younger brother Mohali, the warrior – but experiencing breathing the same air, eating the same food as the children… that inspired this dream to come to where we are now.”

Seesio further noted, "But it is that deep felt need that we want, collectively, to make a difference in our lifetime, and not only in our lifetimes, but to leave a legacy and pass on the baton to the next generation so that's why we are going out in all different angles."

Prior to the bonfire night, Harry relished lunch with Prince Seeiso's niece, Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho.

For those unfamiliar, the 40-year-old co-founded Sentebale which means (forget me not) in 2006, just two years after visiting the South African country in 2004 to honour his late mother Princess Diana.

