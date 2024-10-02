OpenAI launches advanced feature for rapid AI voice assistant creation

OpenAI has unveiled a suite of innovative tools aimed at accelerating the development of AI-powered voice assistants, making it easier for developers to create smarter.
As per Reuters, to stay competitive in the generative AI race, the Microsoft-backed startup ChatGPT on Tuesday released a slew of new tools that would make it simpler for developers to create applications based on its artificial intelligence technology.
With just one set of instructions, developers will be able to create AI speech applications, according to Open AI, thanks to a new real-time tool that is now available for testing.
Previously, developers had to complete at least three phases in the process: transcription of audio, query processing using a generated-text model, and lastly use of an independent text-to-speech model.
According to the reports, the tech giant’s major revenue comes from the enterprises that take help from Open AI to make their own AI applications, and the selling point of these applications is their advanced functions.
As internet behemoths like Alphabet, the parent company of Google, incorporate AI models that can analyse text, audio, and video across their enterprises, the competition has also intensified.
In the recent update, OpenAI introduced a fine-tuning tool for models after training, allowing developers to improve responses using images and text.
The process involves human feedback and can enhance image understanding capabilities.
They also unveiled a tool for smaller models to learn from larger ones and "Prompt Caching" to cut development costs by reusing text AI has processed previously.