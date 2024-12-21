Royal

King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update

The British monarch shared a delightful update after spending impactful time with Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
King Charles’ Christmas spirit is unmatched!

Just a day after spending meaningful time with Queen Camilla in Walthamstow, where the 76-year-old British monarch interacted with local communities, refugees and migrants over a tea session, there is yet another delightful update shared by Charles.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of Sandringham Estate, which is one of the royal residences of the monarch, King Charles delightfully shared a captivating photo from the palace, capturing the joy and spirit of Christmas.

The image featured a beautiful wreath in a closeup look while in the background was a dazzling decorated Christmas tree.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…” read the caption.

The mesmerizing and cozy photo was met with heartwarming reactions from royal fans.

“Looks so inviting! Merry Christmas,” penned one, while another wrote, “Little peek inside Sandringham.’

A third gushed, “Beautiful. So inviting,” while a fourth made a heartfelt wish stating, “God Save the Royal Family Merry Christmas.”

This update comes just a day after it was revealed by a royal insider that Charles will continue his cancer treatment into next year, adding that that King’s recovering is “moving in a positive direction.”

