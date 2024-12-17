Sci-Tech

TikTok asks US Supreme Court to block ban as CEO meets with Trump

TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, met Donald Trump ahaed of social media app ban in the United States

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, met Donald Trump ahaed of social media app ban in the United States
TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, met Donald Trump ahaed of social media app ban in the United States

Chinese-owned social media video-sharing app TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed an emergency request in the US Supreme Court to block the ban.

The appeal came as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew met Preseident-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday, December 16, 2024, reported Reuters.

In the last possible effort, TikTok and ByteDance on Monday requested the Supreme Court to temporarily block the law that could ban the app in the US if the parent company did not divest it by January 19, 2025.

In a filing to the highest Court they said, “If Americans, duly informed of the alleged risks of 'covert' content manipulation, choose to continue viewing content on TikTok with their eyes wide open, the First Amendment entrusts them with making that choice, free from the government's censorship."

“And if the D.C. Circuit's contrary holding stands, then Congress will have free rein to ban any American from speaking simply by identifying some risk that the speech is influenced by a foreign entity," the filing further added.

The social media platform while calling itself the "most important speech platform" used in the United States is not causing any threat to the US national security and delaying the ban would help the Supreme Court and the upcoming Trump administration time to evaluate the law

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
YouTube takes major steps to improve health content with new verified features
YouTube takes major steps to improve health content with new verified features
Google Drive's document scanner gets major upgrade with auto enhancements
Google Drive's document scanner gets major upgrade with auto enhancements
Bitcoin hits all-time high, surges above $106,000
Bitcoin hits all-time high, surges above $106,000
Klarna CEO gives final verdict on AI vs human force
Klarna CEO gives final verdict on AI vs human force
NASA tracks two asteroids passing near Earth THIS Monday
NASA tracks two asteroids passing near Earth THIS Monday
New AI camera could expose drink drivers without them even knowing
New AI camera could expose drink drivers without them even knowing
Is your air fryer secretly listening to your conversations?
Is your air fryer secretly listening to your conversations?
WhatsApp makes status and channel creation easier with new update
WhatsApp makes status and channel creation easier with new update
TikTok hit with major blow from appeals court on US ban law
TikTok hit with major blow from appeals court on US ban law
Suchir Balaji: OpenAI whistleblower death sparks Elon Musk's reaction
Suchir Balaji: OpenAI whistleblower death sparks Elon Musk's reaction
Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds
Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds
Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces renewed SEC scrutiny as investigation restarts
Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces renewed SEC scrutiny as investigation restarts