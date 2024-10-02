Billie Eilish feels ‘sad’ but sends ‘best’ wishes to Finneas' solo journey

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are seemingly parting ways to focus on their own careers.
Last week, the record producer revealed that he has been teaching his younger sister to produce her own music.
On Wednesday, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER crooner interviews Finneas during a new episode of Spotify's vodcast Countdown To.
While reflecting on her brother’s decision to focus on his own career, Billie confessed that it's "sad and hard," but also a relief. "I feel like I spend all of my time on tour and in rehearsals like 'Oh my God, Finneas wants to leave' or 'Finneas is unhappy.' I just look up to you so much and want you to have the best time."
After taking a break from working with Billie, Finneas recorded his second solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!
He told his sister, "I think it's important to separate your taste from what you have to express,” adding, "It's really not about you.”
Finneas will perform in Los Angeles, New York, and Kingston Upon Thames after the release of his new album on October 4, 2024.