Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’

Selena Gomez plants sweet kiss on Benny Blanco’s cheek in sizzling wedding photos

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: ‘About last night’
Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: ‘About last night’

Selena Gomez has sent internet into frenzy as she shared intimate wedding photos with Benny Blanco.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, the Rare Beauty founder dropped a slew of glimpses from the wedding she attended with her fiancé, Blanco.

Gomez kicked off the carousel with a sizzling snap featuring her and Blanco as she planted a sweet kiss on his cheek. 

She was seen wearing a faux fur coat over a striking, form-fitting red dress with a high, mock-neck collar, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

She wore her dark hair in a classic, sculpted wave with a side part, reminiscing Old Hollywood glamour.

The Who says singer further elevated her wedding look with dangling earrings and a bold red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the music producer looked dapper in a blue ensemble which he paired with multiple gold-toned chain necklaces. 

Other photos in her carousel offered sweet glimpses of what seemed to be her friend’s wedding, including one shot of Selena posing with the bride against a beachy backdrop.

"About last nights wedding," she wrote in the caption.



The adorable wedding photos come few days after Selena dished on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Blanco.

During her appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane on Wednesday, August 6, Gomez shared she can't wait to marry Blanco.

"I couldn't be more excited. I'm really, I just have never really felt so sure about something," she shared.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, after dating for about a year.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'
The 'Friends' alum gushed about her close bond with the 'Calm Down' singer

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute
Kris Jenner pays a sweet tribute to her daughter Kylie Jenner with a carousel of recent and old photos

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2
Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage as it gets the green light for Season 3

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2
‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga will release on Netflix on September 3, 2025

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming
Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2
Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal
The Oscars-winning actress Emma Thompson opens up on how U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’
Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce
Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage