Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: ‘About last night’

Selena Gomez has sent internet into frenzy as she shared intimate wedding photos with Benny Blanco.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, the Rare Beauty founder dropped a slew of glimpses from the wedding she attended with her fiancé, Blanco.
Gomez kicked off the carousel with a sizzling snap featuring her and Blanco as she planted a sweet kiss on his cheek.
She was seen wearing a faux fur coat over a striking, form-fitting red dress with a high, mock-neck collar, looking drop-dead gorgeous.
She wore her dark hair in a classic, sculpted wave with a side part, reminiscing Old Hollywood glamour.
The Who says singer further elevated her wedding look with dangling earrings and a bold red lipstick.
Meanwhile, the music producer looked dapper in a blue ensemble which he paired with multiple gold-toned chain necklaces.
Other photos in her carousel offered sweet glimpses of what seemed to be her friend’s wedding, including one shot of Selena posing with the bride against a beachy backdrop.
"About last nights wedding," she wrote in the caption.
The adorable wedding photos come few days after Selena dished on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Blanco.
During her appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane on Wednesday, August 6, Gomez shared she can't wait to marry Blanco.
"I couldn't be more excited. I'm really, I just have never really felt so sure about something," she shared.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, after dating for about a year.