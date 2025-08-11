Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa showed off her sensational figure in a skimpy polka dot bikini before cozying up to fiancé Callum Turner in a series of sun-soaked holiday snaps.
In a shared post, Lipa looked incredible as she was enjoying soaking up the rays in a stunning summer setting.
The Levitating singer wowed in the white swimwear before changing into a black set to cozy up with her bare-chested partner.
Another snap featured her lounging by the pool in a bright pink bikini while sipping on a glass of rosé wine.
She showed off a night time going out look as she slipped into a busty black top and long sequin skirt.
In a caption she wrote, “resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!”
Notably, her exotic summer getaway came after Dua recently disclosed that she has been given Kosovo citizenship.
Praising the singer as “one of the most influential cultural icons in our nation’s history,” Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said it was a “privilege” to grant Dua citizenship.
Dua Lipa, who also holds British and Albanian citizenship, said she “feels like my two sides are now one.”