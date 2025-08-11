Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner

The 'Levitating' singer share her sensational figure in a skimpy polka dot bikini

Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa showed off her sensational figure in a skimpy polka dot bikini before cozying up to fiancé Callum Turner in a series of sun-soaked holiday snaps.

The Houdini singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share her sensational figure in a skimpy polka dot bikini before cosying up to fiancé Callum Turner.

In a shared post, Lipa looked incredible as she was enjoying soaking up the rays in a stunning summer setting.

The Levitating singer wowed in the white swimwear before changing into a black set to cozy up with her bare-chested partner.

Another snap featured her lounging by the pool in a bright pink bikini while sipping on a glass of rosé wine.



She showed off a night time going out look as she slipped into a busty black top and long sequin skirt.

In a caption she wrote, “resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!”

Notably, her exotic summer getaway came after Dua recently disclosed that she has been given Kosovo citizenship.

Praising the singer as “one of the most influential cultural icons in our nation’s history,” Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said it was a “privilege” to grant Dua citizenship.

Dua Lipa, who also holds British and Albanian citizenship, said she “feels like my two sides are now one.”

You Might Like:

James Marsden pokes fun at age as he reprises Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

James Marsden pokes fun at age as he reprises Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
James Marsden is is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Cyclops in the upcoming Marvel film

Tom Holland welcomes fans to day one of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shoot

Tom Holland welcomes fans to day one of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shoot
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in the MCU web-slinger franchise, is set to release in 2026

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'
The 'Friends' alum gushed about her close bond with the 'Calm Down' singer

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute
Kris Jenner pays a sweet tribute to her daughter Kylie Jenner with a carousel of recent and old photos

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2
Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage as it gets the green light for Season 3

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’
Selena Gomez plants sweet kiss on Benny Blanco’s cheek in sizzling wedding photos

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2
‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga will release on Netflix on September 3, 2025

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming
Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2
Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’